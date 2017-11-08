MTN Project Fame Star, Okiemute, Holds ‘Thank You Concert’ Next Saturday

Winner of the season 9 of the famous MTN Project Fame West Africa, Okiemute Ighorodje known by her stage name Okiemute, has concluded plans to stage a ‘Thank You Concert’ for her teeming fans.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Okiemute, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer, first gained attention on MTN Project Fame West Africa Season 9, a music reality TV show.

She rose to stardom as a contestant on MTN Project Fame West Africa. With her strong voice and cheerful personality, she was voted winner of the competition when it ended in September, 2016.

Since then, she has been developing herself by releasing songs and an EP (PH610TheEP) recently which is receiving massive airplays on Radio stations with notable social media buzz nationwide.

Being an amazing talent to sought out for and a grateful soul to reckon with, Okiemute deems it fit to create this avenue to appreciate everyone who supported her with love to her rise to stardom – From MTN, to Ultima Studio, to her Fans, to her Friends & Family, to her Loved ones & her Management/Team.

Hence, Okiemute is the first MTN Project Fame West Africa Winner to come up with this glorifying idea, in essence to say ‘Thank You’.

In lieu of this, Her Thank You concert tagged #OkiemuteThankYouConcert is set to hold at The Executive Spot, Ikoyi Lagos by 5pm.

Her management said this gathering promises to be fun, integrating several scintillating activities – comedy, music, dance, party, and many more.