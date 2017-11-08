Fidelity Bank Doles Out N3.25m to Customers At Lagos Trade Fair

One of Nigeria’s topmost financial institutions, Fidelity Bank Plc, is set to its reward loyal customers at the 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

This is part of the financial institution’s ongoing loyalty scheme for its teeming retail customers, 10 lucky beneficiaries, with 5 FPSS account holders and 5 SWEETA account holders respectively presented with cheques of N500,000 extra income and N150,000 school fees support.

According to a statement issued by the bank, the amount, totalling N3.25 million, would be given out on the Fidelity Special Day at the fair, taking place today, Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, stated that, “There is always a reward for banking with Fidelity,” urging Nigerians to take advantage of the bank’s customer loyalty and rewards system which ensures that customers benefit immensely.

In addition to giving out monies in its customer loyalty and rewards system, Fidelity Bank is providing free business and financial advisory services to SME operators at the fair in demonstration of its long-standing commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

“The Fidelity SME Advisory clinic at the Fair is anchored by a crop of qualified SME Business Advisors whose mandate is to help SMEs address challenges associated with setting up and running a growing business in Nigeria,” he stated.

The clinic, he further revealed, will provide all-round capacity building support services in the following areas: Free Tailored Business Management Capacity Building, Market Access, Tailored Financing, MSME-focused Liability Products and Non-Oil Exports.

Apart from deploying an array of a robust electronic banking solutions and services for customers and members of the banking public, the Bank is also showcasing its on-going savings promo where customers are expected to win millions of naira by participating.

A total of N110 million and over 200 consolation prizes such as fridges, generators & Television (TV) sets would be given in the savings promo as well as cash prizes ranging from N1m to N10 million.

“All you need to participate in the promo is to visit our stand at the fair and open an account. You get an instant gift in addition to having your Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card issued instantly,” said Richard Madiebo, Divisional Head, Retail Banking.

He stated that six variants of savings products that cater to the needs of various market segments are available at the fair.