We Cannot Have Police Of Our Desire If We Continue To Ridicule Reformatory Efforts Of IGP Ibrahim Idris–Adewole

Nigerians have been urged to see the Nigerian Police as a vehicle of law-enforcement and positive change, rather than just a platform for corruption.

This advice was given in a statement made available to reporters by the National Coordinator of United Young Professional, Adewole Kehinde in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Until we unveil our caged senses to see beyond our peculiar fogginess, we shall continue to unfairly belittle the Police and by the break of dawn, we shall only discover to our national shame that we have security agents garbed in official uniforms, but very unwilling to protect us, because of our expressed ingratitude to their sacrifices, having deliberately failed to appreciate them and preferring to cast aspersions and dark shadows on the Police, as good only as agents of darkness, Adewole said.

Adewole further reiterated that most people that criticizes the Nigeria Police has ever mentioned the statistics of high profile crimes that had been combated under the IGP Ibrahim Idris.

The Inspector General of Police had enforced penetrative reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, initiating an insidious spy squad to trail and expose erring and corrupt police officers for appropriate sanctions.

And for the first time, the Nigeria Police Force is not shielding its corrupt or erring officers who act as cogs in its determination to battle crimes of all dimensions.

Not totally absolving the Nigeria Police Force of blame, it was stated that rather than see the Police in a totally bad light, we were also to see the reforms in the Nigeria Police Force that have worked to change the Police Force and making it become alive to its responsibilities; having disciplined and courageous personnel, with eyes fixated on integrity in consonance with the “change mantra” of the President Muhammadu Buhari regime.

“It created its own internal disciplinary and punitive mechanisms against any officer who traduces the new creed of conduct as proclaimed by IGP Idris. Just recently, a Police officer in the famed case of the University of Port Harcourt suspected ritualist in Police custody, who escaped was arrested by the Police itself and arraigned in court for official negligence”.

It also stated that worthy of commendation, was the arrest of suspected billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, (aka Evans) who had an amazing network and terrorized Nigerians for years and also the case of the brave cops, who confronted some armed robbers during a robbery operation at Zenith Bank in Owerri, Imo State, and paid the supreme price. They had the option of abandoning their arms and ammunitions and scurrying for safety, but they patriotically executed the duty of defending Nigerians unto their graves.

“We cannot have the Police of our desire if we continue to ridicule the reformatory efforts of a crack Police Officer, like IGP Ibrahim Idris who has devoted time and energy to rebrand the Police in combating crime in our country, Adewole concluded.