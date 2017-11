Ozone Cosmetics Introduces Ozone Tube Relaxer, Others

Three new products have been introduced into the market by a leading manufacturer of hair care range of cosmetics in Nigeria, N.N FEMS Industries, owners of the Ozone Cosmetics brand.

The three new products are the Ozone Tube Relaxer, Apple One Application Pack and the Apple Weave Gloss.

Making the announcement at a media briefing recently at their office in Lagos, the company, which prides itself on making quality hair care products, explained that the ozone relaxer is innovative, handy and portable.

According to the Head, Sales & Marketing, Francis Omolaiye, “The ozone relaxer pampers your hair while beautifully relaxing and straightening it. Our goal is beautifying Africa with quality products The Ozone tube relaxer Conditions and moisturizes your hair for healthy shine and softness during the entire relaxing process.”

Omolaiye, who expressed the company’s excitement in unveiling the new products, which are the first of their kind in their range, noted that the company has invested in the talent of constantly innovating to continue to push the limit of excellence in the cosmetics industry and reaffirm its leadership by delivering quality range of products.

“We have fortified the team with young and vibrant executives like Wisdom Faturoti (Brand Executive) and Franklin Ogoh- Marqus (Marketing Executive) we are constantly evolving to ensure we deliver the best range of products that will make our competitors green with envy, and also make our customer beam with pride by associating themselves with our brand.”

Furthermore, Omolaiye noted that the product ensures hair is soft to the touch, silky straight, and healthy-looking after the use of this product as it contains protein complex that strengthens and replenishes conditioning agents into the hair and it is available in 175g pack size.

“Over the years, there has been an increase in demand for this product. This prompted us to reinvent and make it portable. He also noted that the product helps preserve 5 signs of healthy hair – (a) moisture, (b) shine (c) strength (d) softness and (e) body,” Omolaiye told newsmen.

Ozone cosmetics is positioned as a premium brand that offers all the solutions needed by consumers for major hair problems. Its innovative formula enriched with natural extracts provides outstanding results to the hair without any side effects and gives consumers social confidence and acceptance.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Chudi Igwe reassured all stakeholders that the organization will be at the forefront of innovation by pushing boundaries to ensure that it is driven by its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence.

The new Apple one application pack is an all-in-one, no mix relaxer system that is uniquely formulated to impart advanced moisturizing and softening effect on hair during the entire application process. It Conditions and transforms naturally curly and kinky hair into shiny permanently relaxed/straightened tresses. It leaves hair softer, silkier and more manageable during styling for beautifully straight, smooth and strengthened hair with radiant shine. It contains Conditioning crème relaxer, Neutralizing shampoo, Instant hair conditioner, Super setting lotion, Hair oil and Coconut oil hair conditioner