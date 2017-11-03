Keystone Bank Backs Educational Devt, Renovates Sick Bay In Lagos School

In keeping with its commitment to promote qualitative education and sustainable development in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited, has handed over a renovated and fully equipped Sick Bay to Dodan Barracks Primary School, Obalende, Lagos to manage remote health challenges of the students.

Speaking on the lender’s passion for investment in the education sector at the commissioning ceremony, the Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of Keystone Bank, Mrs. Omobolanle Osotule said that the intervention is aimed at supporting the school to further improve the learning and teaching environment, thereby raising the standard of education in the country.

Osotule said: “As a bank that is committed to the development of Nigerian youths, Keystone Bank recognises education as the bedrock of sustainable development, which is why education is one of our core CSR pillars.”

“As much as education is an essential aspect of the development of any society, it is also important that children have easy access to first level healthcare while at school”.

“The initiative is part of the bank’s overall strategy to create a sustainable impact around healthcare, education, youth/women empowerment and employee volunteering. We shall continue to do more in this regard.” Osotule stressed.

In his response, the head teacher of the school, Mr Kayode Edun, thanked the Bank for the kind gesture. “We truly appreciate the efforts of Keystone Bank in giving the school’s sick bay a new lease of life. It is our prayer that the bank will continue to grow from strength to strength; and as progress is made, more initiatives like this will be implemented”, Edun said.

Keystone Bank, a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers has been at the forefront of various educational and Women/Youth empowerment initiatives in recent times.

The lender recently partnered with the Junior Achievers Nigeria (JAN), spearheading efforts in the furtherance of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial literacy drive by teaching children across the country on financial education/Independence.