Jumia Nigeria Launches Jumia Party

Nigeria’s number one online food ordering website, Jumia Food, has launched a new category on Jumia Food website/app called Jumia Party, which allows customers to order their favourite alcoholic beverages and get them delivered within barely 60 minutes.

The service, which offers free delivery on orders above N10,000, is currently available only in Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

Managing Director of Jumia Food Nigeria, Olamide Bada made the announcement in Lagos recently. She described the new category as a faster, cheaper and easier channel of buying alcoholic beverages and getting them delivered in an hour’s time. She also added that Jumia Food has formed a partnership with Pernod Ricard to retail all its product lines such as Absolut Vodka, Martell Blue Swift, Jameson, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Seagram and many more. Pernod Ricard is a French producer of distilled beverages that also owns a wide variety of international beverage brands.

“We are absolutely excited about our partnership with Pernod Ricard. This provides us an opportunity to cater to our customers’ needs, especially those who wouldn’t have the time to buy directly from offline retail shops. Jumia Party is a faster and cheaper alternative for them to order and get their favourite drinks delivered in no time. This partnership has been successfully operational in other African countries, such as Kenya; there’s no doubt that the Nigerian market will be excited about this new category on Jumia Food,” said Bada.

“The last thing you want is to run out of drinks while you are at a party – whether planning or attending. Nigerians can now worry less about this because of Jumia party. The best part being that you can have drinks delivered to your doorstep within the hour! True convenience,” said Joy Uzuegbu, Head of Marketing for Jumia Food Nigeria.