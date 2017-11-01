EL-Marino Sports Club Gets New Executives

Members of El-Marino Sports Club have elected a new Executive Committee to steer the affairs of the Club for the next one year.

The election, which was the highpoint of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the prestigious sports club produced Anthony Akamagwuna as the new Team Manager. He takes over from Otunba Seyi Adefarati who stepped down after concluding his one-year tenure and refused to stand for re-election,

Other members of the new executive committee are Charles Igbinidu, who was re-elected as Secretary General and also to play the role of Publicity Secretary, Paul Asemota (Deputy Secretary General), Igho Obajuwana (Financial Secretary), Babatunde Adebayo (Welfare Officer), Efe Etoroma (Provost/Enforcer), Chris Anazia (Team Captain), Austin Okwah (Auditor) and Olatunji Suleman (Deputy Welfare Officer).

Inaugurating the new executive committee, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Club, Stephen Ighomuaye commended the Electoral Committee led by Moses Ideho for a job well done. He also applauded members of the Club for a rancour-free and hugely successful AGM. He enjoined the new Team Manager and the other members of the Committee to put in their very best to ensure that the Club live up to the expectations of its various stakeholders.

Other members of the Board of Trustees at the AGM which took place in the evening of Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Green Legacy Resort, Abeokuta were Otunba Toyin Odunowo and Barrister Edoka Dox Onyeke.

Earlier in the day, the Club had a retreat for its members during which they resolved to work as a team towards achieving the vision of the club.

El-Marino is a Lagos based Sports Club that promotes healthy living through participation in sporting activities.