Vanessa Kingori For GTBank Fashion Weekend

One of the leading personalities in the global publishing and fashion industry, Vanessa Kingori, will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend Masterclass taking place on November 11 and 12, 2017 to share her vast knowledge on the global trends shaping fashion.

A former fashion manager at Esquire Magazine, Vanessa was recently appointed the publishing director of the most commercially successful magazine in the United Kingdom.

The award-winning Kenyan publisher studied Management and sociology at Royal Holloway University of London. However, Vanessa went into modeling for a few years before she eventually found a niche in the media world.

According to Vanessa, she joined media after her friend advised her to, knowing she had a natural flair for it.

“I wasn’t aware of the vast amount of roles in Publishing that exist outside of the editorial side. While working in events a friend saw how I connected with clients and suggested I consider the commercial side of media,” she said.

Currently, Vanessa is widely known as a trailblazer; she was the first female publisher of GQ Style and British GQ, and the youngest, first female, and first black publisher of any magazine under Condé Nast UK publications. While at GQ Style and British GQ, she oversaw the highest total annual revenue for the brand in the last decade.

In recognition of her stellar career, Vanessa was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2016. She is also a member of the Mayor of London’s “Brexit Expert Advisory Panel”.

Asides highlighting global fashion trends at the GTBank Fashion Weekend Masterclass, Vanessa will also discuss how to break the barriers facing Men’s fashion.

Register to participate in Vanessa’s masterclass, by visiting www.fashionweekend.gtbank.com/masterclass.