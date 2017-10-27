TECNO Mobile Unveils Phantom 8 in Dubai

Top phone maker, TECNO, earlier this week launched its newest Phantom 8 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai in the presence of 200 guests.

The newly launched Android operated Phantom 8 features a revolutionary camera, attractive design and high-speed experience.

According to Google’s Consumer Barometer, in the UAE and KSA, 73% and 70% of smart phone users access their mobiles to takes photos or videos. Phantom 8 caters to this local demand with its state-of-the-art dual camera, it has the power to achieve 10 times super zoom and auto refocus.

“The MEA region is very dynamic and one that appreciates intelligent innovation coupled with aesthetically pleasing design. The all-new Phantom 8 embraces the region’s requirements and is more powerful than ever in both speed and photo quality,” said Arif Chowdhury, Vice President of TRANSSION HOLDINGS, the parent company of the phone maker said.

“We are pleased to continue our successful journey in the Middle East and Africa to bring about an enhanced mobile experience to those in the region,” he concluded.

TECNO Mobile is the pioneer phone brand aiming to create an entertainment ecosystem tailor-made based on the needs and habits of young consumers across markets on an Android platform. This customisation differs for each market and target audience.

TECNO Mobile’s Phantom 8 comes with a front facing camera at 20 megapixels alongside a smart dual selfie flash. Moreover, the double front ring flash ensures taking photos even in a low light environment. With 150 minutes of talk time with only 10 minutes of battery charge, it’s priced at 1399 AED.