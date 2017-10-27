Ooni Backs Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards 2017

Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, has backed the maiden Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) set to take place on November 18, 2017, at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California USA.

This is part of his efforts to support the growth of African culture its heritage.

During the event, American and African community leaders, international political figures, dignitaries and celebrities in the movies, music and comedy categories would be honoured.

The Ooni would use the ceremony to deliver a message tagged ‘The Eradication of Negative Images Associated with Africa and the Forgotten History.’

Ms Tina Weisinger, Founder and Executive Producer, Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, said the event stands to bridge the gap between Africa and the rest of the world. “By creating this entertainment platform, our goal is to give well-deserved honorees the acknowledgment and appreciation they deserve while spreading positive messages of peace around the world.” Weisinger said.

Other dignitaries lined-up for HAPAwards are His Royal Majesty King Mswati III of Swaziland and head of the Swazi Royal Family, His Royal Highness King (Dr.) Noble Odaifio Welentsi III of Ghana, Chief Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of Akuapem Traditional area of Ghana.

The duo of Michael Adegoke and Dulo Folarin Harris were recently named as host and co-host of the 2017 edition of Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards. Eddie Murphy’s cast of Coming to America, Former WBA Heavyweight Champion Honorable Gerrie Coetzee, Taye Diggs, John Tallichet, Vitalis Ndubuisis, Lionel C. Martin, Collins Archie Pearce and Dr. Olusola Oyemade are some of the honorees at the HAPAwards.

Furthermore, lined-up activities to the 2017 HAPAwards are available on www.hapawards.com as the I Dream For All Foundation puts together a one-week celebration for the foremost monarch of the black race from November 14 to 18.

Other events will include a Celebrity Painting of the Ooni of Ife by Art Icon Davood Roostaei, Business Roundtable with Stars of Hollywood, an Education Seminar and Workshop for students from the State of California, Yoruba Indigenous Day with the African Community and a Special Session at the West Angeles Church in Los Angeles.

Finally, the VIP Dinner with the Kings alongside Fashion Extravaganza will provide several designers and vendors, a rare opportunity to display their high-end garments and products to Africa’s renowned Royals.