Obesere Signs Juicy Deal With US Music Firm

Fuji star, Abass Akande Obesere, has completed the signing of a mouth-watery deal with a music company based in the United States.

The firm, Freeworld Music, is a US-based recording company owned by a Nigeria.

According to those close to the foremost Fuji musician, the deal is worth millions of Dollar and it is a recording contract.

Commenting on the development, Freeworld Music said Obesere, being the bride of many music lovers all over the world and the pioneer of Fujipop music, has so much impacted the entertainment industry positively.

It was hinted that with the agreement between both parties, the energetic singer would be doing more of a mixture of Fuji and hip-hop genres of music for the recording company.

Obesere, who has been on a US music tour since July, while commenting on the deal, thanked God for the contract.

He also thanked his fans all over the world for supporting his brand.

However, he noted that the deal has been signed and work starts anytime soon, assuring his fans all over the world to expect something they haven’t heard before from the new music dimension- Fujipop