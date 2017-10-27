Heritage Bank Backs Nigerian Comic Artists

The management of Heritage Bank has allayed fear of creative artists in the country over the challenge of finance they face.

At this year’s Lagos Comic Con, the bank, which supported the event, it will continue to make funds accessible to operators in the industry.

Speaking at the 6th edition of Lagos Comic 2017, held at NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos recently, Chubike Agu of the Corporate Communications Department of Heritage Bank; commended the audience at the annual event for their perseverance despite all hurdles against them.

Agu disclosed that at Heritage Bank, our quest to create wealth across the nation is sacrosanct. According to him, Heritage Bank is known for its paradigm, Timeless Wealth Parter, and it is living up to it; as it gives due financial support to the various sectors of the nation’s economy.

He stated that Heritage Bank developed interest in Lagos Comic Convention; whose sixth edition held this year; because of the economic potential abound in the industry. Agu noted that with the degree of expertise exhibited by the participating artists in the areas of comics, animation, and gaming film, the future is bright for the creative industry in Nigeria.

Ayodele Elegba, the Convener of Lagos Comic Con (LCC) and Founder, Mustard seed Communication International; explained that the motive of organising the event is to empower the participating creative artists and others.

Our target audience, he stated, includes “The entrepreneurs, artists (both veteran and young), and even prospective investors. We do this with keen eyes on the desired future we are building together and not forgetting, even for a second, to always be worthy representatives of our rich cultural heritage in the message of our arts.”

The annual event, which had as its theme this year, Empower, Heritage and Future, has grown from 300 guests in 2012 into Africa’s biggest geek event with over 3000 visitors in 2016. No fewer than 5000 people attended the programme this year.

Elegba said what stands LCC out from other events is the raw energy and excitement in the air during the event. According to him, “Lagos Comic Con is a geek marketplace on steroids; it is a Mecca for geeks just like you see in America at the San-Diego Comic Con. Over the years, LCC has driven growth and quality output in contents in the creative industry. This is because of the networking platform it presents where creators get to meet others who are doing amazing thing. Artists get to see what others are doing and go away challenged to step up their game.”

Aside from exhibitions, awards, competitions and stage performances, Lagos Comic Con, also hosts numerous workshops and panel discussions on industry relevant topics with speakers from all over the world. Some of the speakers at the event are: Tristan Schafer of Old Soul Films, South Africa; Comfort Arthur, a British born animation film maker; and Stuart Forest, CEO of Triggerfish Animation Studio in South Africa.