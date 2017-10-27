7 Surprising Benefits Of Drinking Hot Water

It has become an everyday ritual for you to kick off your day with a hot cup of coffee or tea to warm your body. When you drink water, you prefer it cold. But do you know that regularly drinking very warm water, especially in the morning has a handful of benefits? Well, if you don’t, read on to discover the surprising benefits of drinking hot water!

Shed weight

If you are trying to shed a few kilos, then endeavour to drink a glass of hot water and lemon in the morning. Besides this, hot water will also help to break down the body fat.

Improves blood circulation

When you drink hot water, the fat deposits in the body are eliminated. This flushes out the toxins that are circulating throughout the body and then enhances blood circulation.

Aids digestion

Hot water can dissolve things you’ve eaten that your body might have had difficulty digesting.

Relieves nasal and throat congestion

Drinking hot water is a natural way to deal with colds, coughs and a sore throat. It helps to remove phlegm from the respiratory tract. As such, it can offer relief from a sore throat. It also helps in clearing nasal congestion.

Menstrual pains

Hot water can also help in reducing menstrual pains. The heat of the water has a calming and soothing effect on the abdominal muscles, which eventually can help to cure cramps.

Prevents premature ageing

Toxins make the body to age faster. One of the ways to get rid of toxins and detoxify your body is by drinking hot water. So, know that hot water can delay the ageing process.

Constipation

Drinking very warm water in the morning on an empty stomach can help improve bowel movements and aid constipation while breaking down foods as they smoothly pass through the intestines. This will help return your body back to normal functioning.