6 Travel Expenses You Should Not Forget To Budget For

Whether you are a luxury or budget traveller, you are likely to pay more attention to the big and important expenses such as transportation and accommodation when preparing your travel budget. However, what your budget doesn’t take into consideration are the hidden and unexpected expenses that come with your trip, domestic or international. Ignoring these costs can ruin your travel experience. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency takes a look at the travel expenses you should NOT forget to budget for.

Emergency expenses

Emergency expenses may include: missing your flight, having to pay out of your pocket for a stranger, having to book another accommodation because you were unhappy with your original booking, and more. These emergencies will be easier to deal with if you provide for them in your budget.

Foreign transaction fees

If you are travelling abroad, foreign transactions fees will be deducted from your credit or debit card especially if you are using your card a lot during your trip.

Additional Food and drink

Food and drink costs are an obvious part of your travel budget. However, if you eat out often, the cost may affect your budget. The ultimate way to cushion the effect is to budget for additional foods and drinks.

Items you forget to pack

This may include toiletries, proper clothing, footwear, an umbrella and more. If you forget any of these items, you have to purchase them particularly, if you cannot do without them. So, endeavour to have a packing list to get rid of these expenses.

Unplanned Adventures

Activities, events and adventures may appear out of nowhere at your destination and you will have no choice than to attend. Hence, make sure you budget for these spontaneous adventures, either in cash or with your card.

Mobile phone charges

Your smartphone helps you keep in contact with your family and share your adventures on social media. These services come at a cost. If you are not careful, you will find yourself charged huge fees.