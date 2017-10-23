Ooni Endorses Gani Adams As Aare Ona Kakanfo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday urged the newly proclaimed Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams to use his new position to right the wrongs in Yoruba land, even as he described him as the right choice for the position.

Ooni of Ife made the submission during a visit by the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo to him in his palace in Ile Ife.

Congratulating the Aare designate, Ooni applauded his choice and prayed that God empower him to carry out the work assigned to him to do for Yoruba land stressing that there is no doubt his choice is as a result of his antecedent as a fearless fighter for the emancipation of Yoruba interests by peaceful means.

Further stressing that partisan politics has destroyed so many things, Ooni said Aare Ona Kakanfo is a warrior who has a big role to play in the emancipation and unity of his people, hence the importance attached to the title.

In the Oba’s words, the title is not a social chieftaincy title, but one with robust traditional background and expectations.

The Ooni who prayed for the new Aare that “God will continue to uplift you” explained that even though Aare Ona Kakanfo is a warrior, the “war he has to wage this time is the war for the unity of Yoruba land which you have been propagating before and you should do more.”

The Ooni said Yorubas are front runners and urged the Aare to ensure the race remain a frontrunner.

“The Aare Ona Kakanfo is deep and its importance known mainly to the elders.

“Use your tenure for good, embrace both the natives and strangers among us.

“Rely on God and He will help you” the Ooni concluded

Responding, Otunba Gani Adams said he deliberately decided to make Ooni’s palace his first place of official visit since his proclamation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, because of the value he attaches to Ife as his place of origin as a yoruba man and cradle of the Yoruba culture.

The Aare said the unity of the Yoruba race is Paramount to him.

Thanking the Ooni for his previous support he also sought the Oba’s further support to enable him make a success of his new assignment for the Yoruba race even as he promised to further promote the Yoruba culture.