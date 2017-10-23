K-Solo Electrifies Fans With ‘Wish Me’

One of the best music producers in Nigeria, Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo, has released a new single to the delight of his teeming fans.

The long-awaited and highly anticipated debut single entitled ‘Wish Me’ was released last week by the beats maker cum singer and music promoter.

K-Solo described ‘Wish Me’ as a glorious and eclectic body of work that excellently merges African pop sounds with a strong and distinct street flavour and dancehall sensibilities to deliver one of the most captivating Afrobeats melodies.

From the smooth opening lead synth and dance floor filler, to the dancehall-influenced hooks, K-Solo takes listeners on an imaginative genre-fusing musical melody that’s just right for the season.

Commenting on the song, K-Solo averred that, “I tried to incorporate many different melodies and flavours into this record, as a reflection of the various lenses through which I view my world. This has played a massive part in me being able to bring my Afrobeats music to the world.”

Having been championed by the likes of hits from other stars, K-Solo holds his position as one of the leading African international music makers and one of the finest music producers to emerge from the burgeoning Afro dancehall beats scene.

Already, he has over a million streams of fans across YouTube and Sound Cloud.

He is credited to have made hit songs for the likes of Timaya, Clever Jay and numerous other artistes in the Nigerian showbiz industry.