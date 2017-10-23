7 Hacks For Throwing A Surprise Party

Throwing a surprise party can be a daunting task! Getting everyone organised, making sure the birthday person is really surprised and isn’t faking it, lots of things to do and remember at the same time! These tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel, should help you in planning an exciting and unforgettable surprise gig.

Go detective on them

If you are throwing a surprise party for someone it means you know them well. However, it’s important to find out what they would like without giving anything away. A good way to do this is to get them talking about other parties they have been to.

Inform your guests that it is a surprise party

Make sure to tell people on the invitation that the event is a surprise party. This will help your guests to keep their lips sealed.

Plan a fake but realistic outing for the person the surprise is meant for

Get an accomplice or friend to plan a fake activity with the person the surprise is meant for. This will ensure that he or she will be available that day to have their surprise sprung. You can even let a few other guests in on the fake plans to help make it more realistic.

Don’t tell children about the party

Sometimes children don’t know how to hold a secret. It’s best not to tell the little ones weeks before. You might want to tell them on the day itself or a few hours beforehand.

Always erase clue that may hint them that something is amidst

Make sure that no clues (obvious and less obvious) are left lying around that the Surprise may find out about. For example, if you send emails to people about the surprise party, and there’s a chance the Surprise might see them, erase them.

Use social media to your advantage

Once you have assembled your team of surprise party planners, create a private Facebook group or use a group chat on WhatsApp to communicate and plan without the risk of the secret being revealed.

Delegate discretely

Once you have a date in mind, write a list of everything that needs to be done, bought and made for the event and then allocate roles. Planning a party can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a lot of work and often other people will want to help so let them as it takes some of the pressure off you. At the same time, ensure that you are discrete when delegating so that the Surprise will not suspect.