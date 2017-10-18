I’m Still General Secretary Of Campaign For Democracy—Goodluck Obi

The National Secretary of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi, has emphasised that he still remains an executive of the civil society group.

The activist, in a statement issued on Monday, discredited his expulsion so “called NEC of Campaign for Democracy (CD).”

Excerpt is the full text of the press release:

RESPONSE TO THE PURPORTED ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL EXPULSION OF COMRADE PRINCE GOODLUCK OBI, THE NATIONAL GENERAL SECRETARY OF CAMPAIGN FOR DEMOCRACY BY SO-CALLED NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (NEC) OF CD

My attention has been drawn to a report in a section of the social media claiming that a so called NEC of Campaign for Democracy (CD), after a purported illegal and unconstitutional meeting, had taken a decision to expel me ‘from the group’ ostensibly over some alleged anti- CD activities. In the report, I was alleged to be openly drumming support for the policies of the ruling government while wearing a Buhari-branded T-Shirt armed with a megaphone, among other spurious and fabricated allegations.

Let me hasten to say without fear or favour that as a Nigerian, my rights to hold political and religious opinions and views are enshrined and guaranteed by the1999 Nigerian Constitution, which is the Ground norm within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It is also pertinent to reiterate that being a member of Campaign for Democracy (CD) and indeed the National General Secretary for that matter, does not exclude me from enjoying membership of other non-governmental groups of my choice voluntarily. Therefore, since the alleged cited activities were conducted on the platform of Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ), a civil society organization and not Campaign for Democracy (CD) nor representing it, it would amount to an infringement of the provisions of the 1999 constitution for the so called NEC of Campaign for Democracy (CD) to attempt to regiment its members’ political or religious affiliation and thereby encroaching on their fundamental rights.

Secondly, the claim that I was invited three times to defend the allegations is not only false and malicious, but a reflection of the despicable desperation of both the principal and agents of this charade to remove me from office by any means necessary. I say it without any fear of contradiction that no form of invitation was sent to me by anyone.

It therefore follows that the purported social media trial and expulsion in the imagination of these shenanigans, is a violation of the integrity of Campaign for Democracy (CD) because it did not follow due process and so is seriously bereft of any iota of credibility and an exercise in futility.

To expose the illegality and unconstitutionality of the so called NEC and its purported expulsion, according to Section 10 of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) constitution on the issue of discipline of any officer or member, “The National Executive Council shall appoint on an ad-hoc basis 5 members to the disciplinary committee”.

Therefore, we want to ask, from which section of the CD constitution did the setting up of a 3 member disciplinary committee emanate by the so called NEC? Again, in the same Section 10:2 of the CD constitution, it states “Provided that in the case of expulsion of a member or removal of an elected officer from office, only the Convention at the appropriate time shall have power to take such a decision”. Again, we ask where did the so called NEC derive the powers to embark on this illegality in view of the fact that CD has a subsisting constitution.

Painfully, it is worrisome that some irresponsible characters can drag the dignified name and image of a reputable organization like the Campaign for Democracy (CD) into public opprobrium on the altar of interest by not observing due process and constitutionalism, what a shame! Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi remains a bonafide member of CD and is currently the National General Secretary of the organization; anything to the contrary should be ignored by all CD members and the general public.

It must be stated clearly that this latest attack is a series out of many sinister plot being orchestrated by some discredited individuals and interests who benefitted from the previous political order, but are disgruntled by the lack of patronage owing to the change of government at the Federal level.

Let it be placed on record, that the Campaign for Democracy (CD), being the foremost civil society organization in Nigeria remains irrevocably committed to its ideals for a better society and will not be distracted by the illegal and unconstitutional activities of some misguided elements who will face appropriate disciplinary actions for bringing the name of our esteemed organization to disrepute.