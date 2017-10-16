Jumia Nigeria Partners AirFrance KLM

Determined to give customers additional value for their money, Jumia Nigeria and AirFrance KLM have announced a unique partnership to reward Nigerian-based flyers registered with the airline’s Flying Blue loyalty programme.

The Flying Blue initiative which is tailored to give additional benefits to customers will also expose them to over 1,000,000 product assortment on Africa’s largest online store, Jumia.

Usually when Air France KLM Flying Blue members earn miles, accumulated miles can be used to pay for tickets, upgrades, hotel stays, and excess baggage allowance.

However, with this new partnership, miles can now be used to purchase items on Jumia Nigeria website.

This seamless process requires AirFrance KLM Flying Blue members to visit www.flyingblue.com then – spend miles – blue store – leisure – shopping voucher to retrieve their vouchers. The vouchers are of 3 values, each indicating the cash value and miles value. Members can buy the voucher of their choice and have the miles deducted from their Flying Blue account. An email will be sent to them with an online shopping code for jumia.com.ng.

Alternatively, members can also combine the value of the voucher with cash to pay for the item of their choice. Members who have insufficient miles for an airline award or who have miles expiring soon can convert these miles into vouchers to shop on Jumia.com.ng.

In a statement by the CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, she stated that “Jumia is proud to unveil a driving partnership with AirFrance KLM airlines to reiterate its commitment to customers. This collaboration will create unparalleled opportunities for the passengers and also allow customers to enjoy the convenience and wide selection available through shopping online with Jumia.”

“Air France and KLM continue to pursue new ways of adding value to our customers. At different occasions, when customers provide us with feedback on how to make the customer loyalty program flying blue more attractive, the question often asked is if it would be possible to use flying blue miles on more products, especially products customers need in their day to day life. As we like to listen to our customers and try as much as possible to improve on the services we offer, we decided to look for a partner to turn this dream into a reality. Today we are happy to announce that we are joining forces with the biggest online retailer in Nigeria – Jumia! “Arthur Dieffenthaler, Commercial Director, Air France KLM, Nigeria & Ghana.