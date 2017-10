TGI Group Gives N1m to Super Eagles Player, Shehu Abdullahi

Super Eagles right-back, Shehu Abdullahi, has won the N1 million cash from TGI Group as the first winner of ‘The Big Bull Rice’ Man of the Match award.

Abdullahi’s sterling performance at the Nigeria versus Zambia World Cup Qualifier played in Uyo last Saturday earned him the man of the match award.

He provided the assist to Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi, who scored the winning goal which fired Nigeria to the next summer’s football fiesta in Russia.

TGI Group, owners of Wacot Rice Mills in Kebbi State, is the official food partner of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is an international investment and holding company with diversified interests and investments in Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, Morocco, UAE, South Africa, India and several other emerging markets

After the match, a cheque of N1 millio was presented to the Nigeria international who plays for Anorthosis club by Mr Onyekachi Onubogu, Executive Director, TGI Group and Mr Sumit Jain, Chief Financial Officer, WACOT Limited makers of The Big Bull Rice.

Congratulating the first recipient of the award, Mr Onubogu, stated that the award is now to be known as ‘The Big Bull Rice Man of The Match’ with a prize of N1 million cash alongside 10 bags of Big Bull Rice to be donated to a charity of the player’s choice.

“We are making the presentation right here on the pitch at the end of the match because we believe this is something that will continue to motivate the players to perform excellently well and encourage a culture of excellence,” Onubogu said.

While emphasizing the unifying role of soccer in Nigeria, Onubogu stated that the goal of his conglomerate is to ensure that the Super Eagles does not only qualify for the 2018 World Cup but that the team puts up an unprecedented impressive performance at the competition in Russia.

It would be recalled that TGI Group was unveiled as the official food partner of the Super Eagles for the next three years on Friday at a joint press conference which took place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and other members of his Executive Committee.

Responding, the player commended Big Bull Rice for the award and stated that it will further motivate him and other members of the Super Eagles to give their best to the team.