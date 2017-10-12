Lagos CP Partners Lagos AGN Support On Community Policing

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, has called on the Lagos State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, to support his community policing drive.

Speaking recently when Chairman of Lagos AGN, Don Pedro Aganbi, led a delegation of actors to his office, the police boss also said he would need the support of the Nollywood practitioners in his quest to re-brand police in the state.

A visibly elated Imohimi expressed his delight to have the AGN Lagos delegates in his office.

“I am delighted to have you delegates from Actors Guild of Nigeria – Lagos chapter. Your Guild is very important to my vision of community policing in Lagos State because of the important role you Nollywood Actors play in our society.

“You are the ones we watch on the screen and you have huge followership and fan base. We can use your medium to change society’s perception, attitude, behaviour and mindset about the police to achieve our aims and objectives of effective community policing and rebranding of the police in Lagos.

“I am willing to partner with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos Chapter in this regard,” CP Imohimi assured.

The Lagos state police commissioner also charged the state chairman, Don Pedro Aganbi, to immediately put modalities in place to produce short movies and skits that are geared towards promoting and boosting the image of the police in Lagos and also help create awareness about his vision of community policing.

The Chairman promised to consult with the state executives and larger stakeholders to come put up with a blueprint and proper roadmap towards achieving the police commissioner’s mandate.

High point of the courtesy visit was the “CP Appreciation Award” presented to the AGN Chairman for quality leadership and wonderful partnership with the police in Lagos.

On his part, Chairman of Lagos AGN, Don Pedro Aganbi, assured the Lagos CP that his association will continue to support the police.

He explained that the visit was to officially congratulate the new police commissioner and to wish him a most successful tenure.

“This visit is vital in some ways; firstly, it is the week we are having our Lagos Actors Week and today happens to be our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) day where we have just gone to make some material donations at an orphanage home.

“So we thought it is also Important for us to stop by to see our new commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal and to acquaint him of recent developments in the Guild and also to seek his support, partnership and endorsement of some of our forthcoming activities and events in Lagos state.

“We also believe his appointment is good omen for Lagosians because of his track record in Intelligence and community policing. Indeed, what we are saying is that Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Lagos chapter being the umbrella body of all professional Screen Actors in Nigeria’s Motion Picture Industry is willing to partner and collaborate with the new commissioner of police to achieving his vision for the state,” the AGN Lagos Chairman said.

Those on the AGN Lagos delegate were Oluwaseyi Copperfield, Commander C.O.C Nze, TT Temple, Uche Sam Anyamele, Tommy Oyewole, Ijeoma Imoh, Linchun among others.