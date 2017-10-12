Jubilation as Paddypaddybet Berths In Ibadan

Another upscale betting game company has just sprung up in the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State and it is called Paddypaddybet.

Already, the firm has established 30 major outlets in the capital city of Oyo State as the sport betting game is gathering momentum and many are now moving into the business.

However, Paddypaddybet’s incursion into the business is about adding value to the economic growth of Nigeria, without ripping the hard-earned money.

With the 30 outlets that opened up, Padddypaddybet outfit must have generated employment opportunities for over 500 unemployed youths in and around the largest city in West Africa, Ibadan.

According to interim General Manager of Padddypaddybet, Mr Alexander Ezekiel, ‘People are so much in love with football in this part of the world. Like in the USA, we know they like soccer and basketball.

“We have twenty-two sports on our live betting platform and we also have the virtual bet. In the virtual bet, we have horse-racing, etc. We also give instant rewards to stakers who win.

“Our strategy is a key to company development. We are developing the on-line and the retail network. We believe it is not everybody that has the basic computer knowledge, so we created the retail outlet for people to play.

“As it stands now, Paddypaddy bet will soon be taking the shine off other stakeholders in the industry, as it is very set to unveil many packages in its progamme of re-defining the betting industry.”