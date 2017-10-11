6 Rules To Keep Your Password Safe

Many of us rely heavily on passwords to secure our different online accounts. So, to prevent hackers from accessing your accounts and ensure that you always remember your password, it is very important to keep it. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares ways to keep your password safe.

Use a different password for every website you visit

This may seem like password overload but it is safer because it lessens the chances of your account being hacked. So, for every website you visit, use a different password and ensure you have a password book where you write all your passwords.

Set up two-step log-ins

Two-step authentication asks you to sign in with your password, and then add a second sign-in which is a numeric code sent via text or e-mail. Think of it as a double password.

Use a password manager.

Some free password managers include Dashlane, Password Box and LastPass. Password Managers are an essential tool to keep your passwords safer. This is important because you probably cannot remember all your passwords.

Use a combination of uppercase, lowercase, numbers and symbols

Even before you sign up to open an account, the instruction is to use a combination of uppercase, lowercase and symbols. Do not ignore this instruction and never use passwords like 123456, qwerty, 111111 and monkey.

Change your passwords every three months

To guard against illegitimate access to your account and ensure its integrity, you should change your password every three months.

Make sure your computer has an anti-virus

Having antivirus on your computer will prevent hackers from stealing your password or hijacking your account. Some antivirus to use include Avast, Bitdefender, Norton, Webroot, McAfee and Kaspersky etc.