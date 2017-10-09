TGI Group Becomes Official Food Sponsor of Super Eagles

An international investment and holding company with diversified interests and investments in Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, Morocco, UAE, South Africa, India and several other emerging markets, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has announced a landmark agreement with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to support our senior National Football teams, in their quest to win laurels for Nigeria.

At a joint press briefing which took place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo last Friday, the NFF unveiled the TGI Group as the official food sponsor of the Super Eagles for the next three years.

TGI Group is the parent company of WACOT Limited, Chi Limited and other companies, producers of household brands such as Big Bull Rice, CHIVITA, Hollandia Yoghurt and Renew Starch.

“We are enormously ecstatic to come on board as supporters of the Nigerian football national teams,” said Onyekachi Onubogu, the Executive Director of TGI Group who represented the Group Managing Director, Rahul Savara, “the sponsorship is a further demonstration of the commitment of our business to the development of Nigeria in all facets”.

“We strongly believe in our investments in the Agricultural value chain and its impact on the socio-economic development of Nigeria and this new partnership we are starting with the Nigerian Football Federation will allow us to expand our footprint to the development of football in the country. We are resolutely committed to increasing our investments in the Nigerian economy, increasing employment and local content while supporting the communities we operate in”.

Continuing, Onubogu said, “the TGI Group has over three decades of experience in building local and regional sustainable businesses in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture, agro-allied, healthcare, chemicals, etc.

He also disclosed that because of the agreement between his company and NFF, the TGI Group will be allowed to reward the best Nigerian player with the ‘Man of the Match’ award on the days of all qualifying matches.

It would be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently commissioned the integrated WACOT Rice Mill in Argungu, Kebbi State. The Vice President also commissioned the Edo State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (ESFCCL), managed by WACOT Limited.

While emphasizing the unifying role of soccer in Nigeria, Onubogu stated that the goal of his conglomerate is to ensure that the Super Eagles does not only qualify for the 2018 World Cup but that the team puts up an unprecedented impressive performance at the competition in Russia.

Speaking on behalf of the NFF, the President, Amaju Pinnick commended the TGI Group for their timely support for the Senior National Male Football team while also appealing to other corporate organizations to emulate the gesture.

He further disclosed that with the sponsorship by TGI, the Board and Management of NFF are better convinced that the goal of participating and excelling in the 2018 World Cup by the Super Eagles will be a reality.

His words, “The coming on board of the TGI Group is going to be a tremendously exciting development for the team. The opportunity to have the support of TGI Group and the reward for the ‘Man of the Match’ will have a huge benefit, putting the team in the best place possible to achieve our goals. We also talk a lot about creating memories and no doubt working with TGI Group will create some fantastic memories.”