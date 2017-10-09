Excitement as NIPOST Launches Africa’s First E-Stamp Today

There is excitement in the atmosphere as the much anticipated launch of Africa’s first electronic stamp has finally come.

The concept, which is the brain child of Nigeria’s Postmaster General, Bisi Adegbuyi, stated months back like a figment of somebody’s imagination.

Like the saying “if you can dream it, then you can achieve it” Adegbuyi, who has seen the post offices in Nigeria become almost none existing to the next generation of Nigerians, decided to come-up with the idea that will on daily basis attract the attention of the younger generation back to the post office through the invention of the e-stamp.

The idea was sometime revealed by the PGN on a monitored interview programme, where he declared that NIPOST, together with a team of experts will be coming out with a plan that will attract Nigerian estimated 70 million youths back to the NIPOST.

He explained that the e-stamp will engage Nigerian youths on Fashion, Entertainment, Sports and many other things that are appealing to the youths and Nigerians in general. While it not lose its value of sending surface letters, stamp duty and any order functions regular stamps are normally used for, it will also serve new purposes of as payment for services.

Entertainment shows and all other shows can also tap into the innovation that will see stamps being with images of expected artistes being used as entry tickets into such shows and events, this will not only add colour to event organization it will make accessibility to the publics also very easy.