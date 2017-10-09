Eazy Coox Redefines Cooking Experience With Food Condiments

As part of its contribution to nutritional development and provision of a new cooking experience, Eazy Coox has introduced four essential ready to use ingredients. The food condiments come in sealed earth friendly glass jars of Chopped Garlic, Chopped Ginger, Chopped Scotch Bonnet and Chopped Habanero Chilli; all in 190g size packages.

Eazy Coox’s mission is to help several upwardly mobile individuals, modern day women and families solve their cooking challenges with the provision of ready to use condiments. The products which come in hygienic glass jars are peeled, chopped and preserved in either white wine vinegar or Olive Oil for an easy to use experience.

During a chat with the Founder of Eazy Coox, Mrs. Bolanle Akinyemi said, “Upon return from the United Kingdom, I searched for a substitute to the bottles of chopped garlic and ginger I used to bring back. Given that we are blessed in abundance with garlic and ginger with a higher nutritional value, we decided to support the buy-Nigeria policy by providing ready-to-use food condiments in a way that will compete with those I used to bring back home.”

The Chopped Garlic, Chopped Ginger, Chopped Scotch Bonnet (popularly known as ‘Ata Rodo’ come in premium package size of 190g. Eazy Coox currently has a distribution network spanning across stores and supermarkets in Lagos, Benin, Enugu, Abuja and Kaduna. Products are available via www.eazycoox.com and outlets like Value Exchange, Grand Square Alausa, Shoppers Delight VI, Farmers Place Lekki, Daytona Lekki, CCD Ogudu to mention a few.

Over the years, Nigerians have become increasingly sophisticated and conscious of what condiments go into their food, moreso with the promotion of indigenous research on food seasoning and ready to use traditional spices. So it was just a matter of time before a brilliant food service company would emerge with products that combines quality and convenience for a do-it-yourself meal at home.

Several foodies are beginning to adopt the Eazy Coox lifestyle including the singles and busy professionals. They want to eat good food but don’t have the time to spend hours slaving to prepare meals or the huge outlay from ‘eating out’; individuals who like to enjoy the quiet and privacy of their homes, but like to eat well; and people who are entertaining guest and want to serve exciting, tasty meals without spending much time and effort to put it together.

Eazy Coox was established in 2014 with the vision to provide the most convenient food condiments to consumers in Africa. The company believes cooking should be fun, exciting and above all easy, creating an adventure with flavors that explore different tastes of the world. Follow on social media @eazycoox to join the conversation.