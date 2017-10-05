Amnesty Programme Beneficiaries Begin Intensive Electrical Engineering Training

Amnesty programme beneficiaries have begun three months intensive Electrical Engineering training at the Izisco Ogbos Maritime Institute, in Delta State.

A press statement made available to journalists by Mr. Wabiye Idoniboyeobu, media consultant to Brig-Gen, Paul Boroh noted that “Izisco Ogbos Maritime Institute is the only recognized training institute in Delta State that offers courses in City & Guilds-London.”

He explained that City & Guild is a UK authorized certificate that can qualify the beneficiaries to undertake a master’s degree in any UK University. The certificate is also recognized by the National Board for Technical Education (NABTE), NIMASA and many other relevant International Agencies

The training will produce Electrical Technicians that can fit into the Manufacturing, Automobile Telecommunications and Power Industries

“I don’t need to tell you that Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd) knows what he is doing,” Wabiye enthused.