5 Best African Restaurants In Yaba

Like every other part of Lagos, Yaba has so many restaurants that suit your lifestyle, taste and budget. From the bukka to mamaput and chic restaurant, they are all available to feed your hunger pangs. Thus, finding a restaurant to eat in Nigeria’s tech hub is not a problem as Jumia Food showcase some of the best places in Yaba to eat African or local foods.

White House

This is like the Wizkid of restaurants in Yaba. It is very popular. They serve local delicacies like Eba, Fufu, Amala and pounded yam. It is quite affordable and it is located at No 9, Chapel Street Sabo, Yaba.

Iyan Aladuke

Iyan in the Yoruba language means pounded yam. So, if you are craving pounded yam and other indigenous foods, the best place to go is Iyan Aladuke. It is located at 366 Murtala Mohammed Way, Off Montgomery road. It is owned by Omotayo Maimunat, the wife of popular Nollywood and Yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo.

City Buka

City Buka is one of the most hygienic hubs where you can get any local food and soup of your choice. It located in Yaba. The foods are tastefully displayed that you salivate as you walk into the restaurant.

Niseyok

Niseyok is located at 28 Commercial Avenue, Sabo and it offers both African and continental dishes. You will get Amala, fufu, Ewa Agoyin as well as different local soups at the restaurant.

Mama’s Soup Kitchen

This is where you get the best soups which you can eat with any swallow you so desire. Their list of local soups includes Egusi Soup, Nsala Soup, vegetable Okro, Bitter Leaf, Goat leg pepper soup, Efo Riro, Ewedu and stew. They are situated at 242, Herbert Macaulay way Alagomeji, Yaba.