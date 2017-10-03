The Voice Nigeria Season 2 Winner, Idyl, Gets Brand New Car

**Thanks Airtel For Support

Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 2, Idyl, has expressed appreciation to Airtel Nigeria, headline sponsor of the show, Airtel Nigeria during a prize presentation Ceremony, which held at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday.

The talented 22-year-old singer, who was mentored by award winning musician, Timi Dakolo said “I want to express my profound gratitude to Airtel Nigeria, without their support and sponsorship I wouldn’t have gotten a platform to be heard or emerged winner of a show. I was able to utilize the tools provided and that is why I am here today. Airtel has given me an opportunity to grow and fulfill my life- long dream of being a musician”.

The presentation which followed a press conference saw idyl walk away with a Star Prize of a recording contract with Universal Music Africa, a brand new GS4 SUV by GAC Motors and an all-expenses-paid trip to and tour of Dubai courtesy of Ajala.ng.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Head Public Relations, M-Net West – Africa said “we are extremely delighted at the success of The voice Nigeria, it is indeed the biggest platform we can offer for people to showcase their talents, over the weeks leading to the finale, the show has held audience across the country. We therefore urge and encourage everyone to support entertainment in Nigeria. Today we celebrate and unveil Idyl, who is unarguably deserving of the win”.

The Voice Nigeria, which began on the 18th of June, 2017 with 48 contestants ran for three months and featured all the amusement of blind auditions, contestant battles and the thrills of the live shows and public voting. At the end of the epic finale, Idyl, whose original name is Daniel Dangoli emerged as the winner of the second season after an exhilarating live finale.