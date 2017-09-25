6 Exciting Things About iPhone X

The iPhone X was recently unveiled and almost everyone is talking about it. It is stylish, sleek and the features are all you need in a phone. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the things you need to know about the iPhone X.

The bezel has been removed

A bezel is a term used to describe the outside frame of a device. For the iPhone X, the bezel has been removed and the 5.8-inch phone now features a super-retina display made entirely of glass. The glass is quite durable according to Apple.

Face ID

Face ID is one of the coolest features of iPhone X. To unlock your phone, you do not need to use your fingerprint because the phone will scan and recognise your face to give you full access to your device.

Only two colours will be produced

Unlike previous models, the iPhone X will only be available in silver and space grey.

It has a longer battery life

The iPhone X has a longer battery life. Apple says the battery can last for 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7.

Wireless charging

iPhone X will feature wireless charging. It will use the Qi inductive standard charging from the Wireless Power Consortium. Qi is an open interface standard that allows wireless power transfer using inductive charging over distances of up to 4 cm (1.6 inches).

It cost $999

The iPhone X costs $999 (N358,641). You will be able to pre-order it as from October 27 and shipping will start on November 3.