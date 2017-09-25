5 Sure Ways To Use Free Wi-Fi When You Travel

Regardless of the fact that you have mobile data, you will definitely welcome the opportunity to connect to a free WiFi.

Using WiFi instead of your network is faster and it saves your battery life. So, WiFi is perfect for a traveller who needs the World Wide Web to work. This said, do you know that you can actually get WiFi for free when travelling? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of the ways to get free WiFi.

Only book hotels with free WiFi

When booking a hotel, you should make it clear that you want the one that offers free WiFi. Some hotels offer it as an incentive to attract more bookings.

Know businesses that offer free WiFi

Today, there are some places or businesses you visit that you will get free WiFi. Restaurants, schools and gyms now have free WiFi.

Browse free sites

You can browse some selected sites for free. Here, you do not need to connect to any WiFi. For example, you can surf Facebook for free on some mobile networks in Nigeria.

Use your friend’s phone as a hotspot

If you happen to be travelling with someone, simply use their phone as your hotspot. Ensure that you let them know before connecting to their hotspot.

Use a WiFi hotspot database

Using a WiFi database will show you all of the places in a particular location where you can find free WiFi. WeFi is great for this purpose. This is a platform where you simply type in your location and it populates the map with places offering free WiFi. There are also WeFi apps for iPhone and Android you can download.