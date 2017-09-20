South Africa, Italian Ambassadors Task FG On Women Empowerment

The International African Women Economic and Leadership Conference ended in Enugu on Thursday 30th August with the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria seeking greater economic and leadership role for women in Nigeria.

In his keynote address the South African High Commissioner Mr Lulu Louis Mnguni said that “We need developmental tools to train women in business. We want to see Nigeria come out with tourism as a way of coming out of recession, and unemployment. Tourism is a value chain, I’ve been to Calabar and other places and I know the tourism potentials of Nigeria. When you train a woman, you train a nation.”

He asked that Nigerian women can be trained, equipped and assisted to boost the nation’s tourism potentials and said that South Africa invested a lot in the training of women.

Dr Antonio Lovecchio, Ambassador at Large and Minister of Foreign Affairs O.S.J. Malta,Italy , described Nigerian women as rich in untapped economic potentials. Dr Lovecchio, a multimillion dollar Italian business man lamented at the way Nigerians lose investment potentials worldwide due to ignorance and business naivety.

According to Dr Lovecchio “Europeans come to Nigeria and buy cocoa for $10 dollars, process it and sell back to Africa at $500 dollars. In Italy we invest our experience. We are not colonialist, we are more into partnership and collaboration” Dr Lo Vecchio promised to assist Nigerian women who are into genuine export commodity businesses by partnering them with Italian companies. He advises the women to adopt modern techniques in business management.

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife in his Chairman’s Opening Remarks, asked the women to make use of the conference opportunity to abreast them on how to survive. Dr Ezeife added that “In this period of economic downturn, women should rise above challenges and equip themselves with skills that will make them relevant with the changing face of the economy”. He queried the recent quit notice on Igbos of Nigeria living in the north and asked the women to start thinking and investing home before it is too late.

The Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress, IMC, Rev Obinna Akukwe, in his Programme Overview Address, asked the women to seek accurate business information. Rev Akukwe said that “accurate business information is relevant to businesses, information on funding, packaging, marketing and regulatory requirements is a must if Nigerian women will be economically self-sufficient” Rev Akukwe commended the earlier South East Youth Economic Summit of 2016 which resulted in Israeli-Igbo partnership and the agricultural revolution it brought to the South East and asked the participants to “learn ffrom the Israeli technology of aquaponic farming,greenhouse farming, high breed birds and other modern agricultural techniques to reduce unemployment in the region”.

He pledged the support of Igbo Mandate Congress to the economic development of women.

The President of Diamond Youth Transformation Initiative, Ambassador Uhechukwu Ekpere Paul in his welcome address tasked the women to use the occasion of the conference to turn Africa around. He outlined the different grouping in which women can function in Diamond Youth, and decried the manner Nigerian Government shies away from matters affecting the youth and women. Ambassador Uchechukwu asked the women to forge ahead despite the challenges.

Former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo asked the women to invest in agriculture and start small. He outlined simple techniques of agricultural models and advised the youth to shun violence and violent motivated protests under the guise of separatist agitations.

Former presidential aspirant, Dr Mrs Sarah Jubril asked the Igbos to prepare to produce the president of Nigeria in 2019 in order to bring about peace and stability in the country. He asked the women to look for something to do and outlined all the local donor agencies and banks that assist small and medium scale businesses. She asked the women to form cooperatives for easy access to funding.

Mrs Patricia Narai representing the Minister of Culture and Tourism asked the women to start small. According to Mrs Narai” you can start with as little as N10, 000 naira. Don’t wait till the big money comes. I know of a woman who used selling of Akamu to train her children in the university. Somebody can invest in Keke Napep, Travel agent and others as capacity increases”

Dr Mrs Vicky Onu, an educationist, outlined various businesses women can do with little funding, Mrs Onu said that “the problem is that many women sit idle without knowing that many things can bring extra income and even huge income to the family, Women should also force their children to think productively instead of spending much time on social media”

Assistant Commandant National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Enugu State Mrs Eze Charity Esokawu asked the women to foster peace as a means of fostering economic activities because atmosphere of insecurity affects women the more. She pledges the partnership of NSCDC towards women empowerments.

Mrs Rose Aguguo, Representing the State Director National Youth Service Corps asked women to graduate from being housewives to productive people because there is no space for idle women in the 21st century.

The conference also featured a panel of discussants for questions and answers and Mr Anyanwu, Ambassador Anthonio lovecchio, Mrs Patricia Narai, Chief Mrs Sarah Jubril,Amb Uche Ekpere Paul, Rev Obinna Akukwe were called up from the high table to answer questions on investments, funding, foreign markets and other issues relevant to women empowerment and leadership.

The conference broke into different business sections on funding, marketing, mentoring and business networking.