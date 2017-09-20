Kazeem Olasunkanmi’s Large Heart, Marks Birthday With Orphans

Founder and CEO of newly established Gospel Television Cable Station called Yahweh TV, Kazeem Oyebanji Olasunkanmi, popularly known as Kazbaj, is the going by its slogan, the gospel heartbeat, showing all its programmes on Wale Adenuga Productions Television Cable also known as Wap TV Every Sunday.

The programme runs between 1:30 – 2:pm and for now, it has been granted the rights to be showing on R2 TV (Royal TV) Cable Station. Yahweh TV which is dominated by gospel programmes will be focusing on entertainment and exclusive interviews on prominent Nigerian pastors both in the country and in the diaspora.

Kazeem Oyebanji Olasunkanmi was born and brought up from a Muslim background to the respected family of Oyebanji from Ibadan in Oyo State but he is based In Lagos.

After many years as a practicing Muslim, he was said to have met with the Lord who touched his life and he got converted to Christianity in 2013, he thereafter proceeded to Winners Chapel Bible College in Ota Ogun State aftermath of which he was said to have gotten an inspiration and directives to propagate the works of God because after he has given his live to Christ, he was said to have rediscovered that the only assignment which was given to all Christians in this world especially when our Lord Jesus Christ came into this sinful world, He said to all his disciples that go ye into the world and preach the gospel, besides the holy bible also recorded it that there is a joy in heaven over a sinner that got repented.

Yahweh TV was a directive from the Holy Spirit after Oyebanji’s conversion from Islam to Christianity in order to propagate and in continuation of preaching the gospel of God in heaven to the entire world through this electronic media called Yahweh TV.

Though, there are series of gospel television stations across the country, but to the glory of God, within a short time that God has established this gospel cable TV station, He has been doing wonderful and miraculous things by touching people’s lives through motivational speakers and many anointed men of God.

Oyebanji Olasunkanmi, who will be marking his birthday soon came into conclusion together with his Yahweh crew to pay a courtesy visit to Arrows of God Orphanage Branch which is situated on 7, Rafiu Egemo Strret, Off Lasu/Ojo Expressway, Obadore Alimosho LGA.

This is because he believes been alive is worth celebrating and to give a good offering of thanksgiving to our living God in heaven, saying further from his heart and his ways of believing and serving God right especially on a special occasion like this, is to show a profound gratitude to God, the maker of heaven and earth, because there is no amount of food or money been placed before God that He will eat, all what He deserves from us it to always give Him thanks and praises whenever we consider the numbers of our days on this planet of earth.

Olasunkanmi Oyebanji, a young promising and talented dude in his late 30s has set his priority right according to the promises of God and he is counting the blessing by naming them one after the other while he is seeing glorious and miraculous things that the lord has done in his life.