4 Surprising Ways To Charge Your Phone Without Electricity

The normal practice is to plug your phone into any available socket to charge your phone. But, what happens when your battery is flat and you are not in a position to charge it? Well, you have to wait until you get a place to charge. This should not be the case as there are now ways you can charge your phone without electricity. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these ways. Read on!

Hand crank charger

You can use a hand crank charger which allows you to recharge your smartphone with nothing more than the strength of your own wrist. This device has LED charge indicators to show how much battery life you have and guarantees enough battery life to make a one-minute call or send some messages after cranking for a little under four minutes.

Voice

This technology has been available since 2011. Scientists devised a gadget that will allow mobile phones to be recharged simply by talking to them. The technology turns sound into electricity, allowing a mobile phone to be powered up while a conversation is in progress and the greater the volume the greater the charge. All this is possible because of the current generated by the vibration of zinc oxide cables connected between two flexible electrodes.

Fruit and vegetables

This is a long shot. To charge your smartphone this way, you need a big wall, 800 apples and potatoes connected to each other with cables, zinc and copper wires. This circuit is able to generate an electric current enough to charge your phone.

Solar charger

If you have a solar charger, you can use the sun to charge your phone. The bigger the size of your solar charger, the faster your phone charges.