Six Tricks For Using Instagram Story Like A Pro

Snapchat may have introduced stories but it was actually made popular after it was ‘copied’ by Facebook’s Instagram. Today, Instagram Stories feature is now used by over 200 million people daily. Hence, it will not be out of place to say that you need to up your Instagram Story game if you use Instagram. These tricks discussed by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency should help.

Use your phone’s camera to take pictures

Do not use your Instagram app to take photos and videos because the app has a lower resolution than your camera. Besides this, the app limits your pictures and videos editing options.

The length of your video should be between 5 and 10 seconds

Your video should not be less than five seconds or more than 10 seconds. The shorter the better as this would encourage your followers to actually watch or look at your Stories.

Alternate between different media to keep Stories interesting

When you are putting together your Stories, a good way to keep it interesting is to alternate between different types of media. Keeping your Stories all pictures or all videos can make it boring. You can start with a video, then add some still photos and Boomerangs.

Keep your text short and simple

Make text that explains your Stories short, simple and straight to the point. These internet days, users have short attention span and may overlook your text if it is too long.

Crop photos with phone’s edit feature

You are most likely to crop your pictures with your Instagram app while uploading it. Instead, crop the pictures before uploading them so that you can select from the wide range of editing features offered by your phone.

Place your font and smileys smartly

Don’t place anything including your font and smileys too high or too low because it will get cut off by the logos in Instagram’s playback.