Guinness Nigeria Appoints Four Directors To Boost Strategic Growth Plans

Four directors have been appointed by Guinness Nigeria Plc as the foremost brewer re-energizes to optimize performance and execute its strategic growth plans.

The appointees are Bola Olajomi-Otubu, Human Resources Director; Colman Hanna, Supply Chain Director; Adenike Adebola, Marketing and Innovation Director (Guinness and Spirits) and Jody Samuels-Ike, Marketing and Innovation Director (Innovation, Lager, Consumer Connections and APNADS).

A statement issued by the firm said the appointments have taken effect.

According to Guinness Nigeria, the appointees bring a solid combination of profound commercial and operational experience which would be instrumental in further repositioning the company as it navigates the current economic challenges in Nigeria to achieve sturdy growth and expansion.

“I am delighted to welcome the new team to these very important roles in Guinness Nigeria Plc,” Managing Director of the company, Peter Ndegwa, stated. “They are not only the right entrants with the requisite experience, their collective expertise and leadership capacity will help the company to the next level as we continue the process of building Guinness Nigeria for growth and profitability.”

Olajomi-Otubu has garnered over 18 years’ experience cutting across Consulting, FMCG, Aviation and Financial services. She has previously held key senior level HR positions, which include Head of Human Resources at Bond Bank (now part of Skye Bank Plc), HR Director at Virgin Nigeria, Group HR Business Partner at Ecobank Capital and Group HR Business Partner, Ecobank Domestic Bank (Retail and Commercial Banking). Before joining Guinness, she led the Organizational Development function at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated based in Lome, Togo.

Hanna, returning to Africa for another stint, was until his appointment the Vice President, Operations, Diageo US Virgin Islands (USVI) a company owned by Guinness Nigeria’s parent company. With 36 years in the brewing and distilling industry, starting with Bass Ireland, Hanna has been with Diageo for 20 years. Prior to his role in the USVI, he was Head of Operations at Bell Brewery in Uganda and Brewery Manager for two Serengeti Breweries in Tanzania.

Adebola has been part of the Guinness/Diageo business since 2005 when she left United Africa Company to join Guinness Nigeria as Senior Brand Manager, Guinness Extra Smooth. Over the years, she held various marketing positions including Marketing Manager, Malta Guinness, Marketing Manager, Guinness, and Head, Customer Marketing before proceeding to join the global team in London between 2012 and 2015. She joined the Global Brand Team as Global Content Creation Manager for Guinness while also doubling as Global Brand Lead, Malta Guinness. Adebola rejoined Guinness Nigeria in July 2015 as Head of Marketing, Spirits & RTD before being appointed as Marketing and Innovation Director.

Samuels-Ike started her career in Unilever as an Assistant Brand Manager and held roles in both Innovation and Marketing in the US and Mexico, before leaving as a Brand Manager for Good Year Tire & Rubber Co. At Good Year, she was a Senior Manager in Innovation. She joined Diageo in 2007 as Senior Brand Manager for Smirnoff Vodka before progressively transitioning to the role of Director, Innovation for Diageo Guinness USA (DGUSA), which was her last role before joining Guinness Nigeria as Director, Lager Marketing and Innovation in 2016. She has now been appointed as Marketing & Innovation Director.