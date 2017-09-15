APC Rates Governor Obiano’s First Tenure Low

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State on Wednesday took a dig at the performance of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government, expressing disappointment.

The APC echoed a perception that many people including Chief Peter Obi share and which reverberates in the country.

“Chief Peter Obi is disappointed in Mr Willie Obiano. He is complaining in every quarter, claiming that he left over N76 billion which has not translated into any tangible project. The economy of the state has gone down. The educational sector is in crisis. The indices are pointing towards negative. The agricultural incentive is a scam.

“Today, they are no longer talking of exporting vegetables. Even with the internally generated revenue and increase in taxes, the people are suffering.

“The infrastructure provided by Dr Chris Ngige and Peter Obi are falling to pieces. The roads are bad and becoming more dangerous. When it rains, everywhere is flooded, bringing untold hardship to the people. The people are fed up with Obiano,” Anambra State APC Secretary, Mr Chukwuma Agufugo told journalists in Awka.

Agufugo who scolded Obiano for his poor performance condemned the governor for not encouraging the development and growth of the manufacturing sector as well as other sectors of the economy.

“The industrial policy of the state is faulty. There are no measures aimed at improving the competitiveness and capabilities of domestic firms. Government is not assisting or patronizing local vehicle manufacturers. The state vehicles were bought from foreign companies. Has Obiano extended tax incentives to new companies as a way of encouraging them? Where is the infrastructure? You have touts chasing them, collecting money without remitting to the state.

Agufuro pointed out the dreadful state of Nigeria when APC took over in 2015, commending President Muhammadu Buhari for making headway on economic matters, security, anti-corruption drive and others.

“Knowing where we are coming from, two years is not too early to judge this administration. It is a good time to assess a government. For anybody to say the APC government has not performed, that person is not fair to himself. The PDP plunged the country into recession.”

“Today, the story is different. We have an investment friendly economic climate that attracts both domestic and foreign investors. Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserve has increased tremendously. Nigeria is self-sufficient in rice production. Other sectors are being developed and serious attention dedicated to them. No longer lip service. Jobs are being created. Infrastructure has improved across board. Budget implementation has gone far. The government is affecting the people” he said.

He commended the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for performing excellently.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is a political structure. The party is in a good shape. It is doing what is necessary.”

The secretary of the party blasted those supporting Obiano’s candidacy, saying all hands must be on deck to remove APGA.

“APC will ensure wealth creation, job opportunities, industrialization, concrete infrastructure, general welfare and security of lives and property in Anambra State.”

He also urged Ndi Anambra to live beyond mere sentiment and key to the centre.

“Real change begins with self-conviction, aspiration and desire. Anambra people must take their faith and lives into their hands by voting massively in the Nov 18 governorship election for real and positive change” he added.