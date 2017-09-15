5 Creative Ways To Save For Your Next Travel

So many people love to travel but a major excuse they give for abandoning their travel ambition is that they do not have enough money. The truth is money will always be a problem.

This said if you are one of those who loves to travel and money is a problem, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares creative ways you can save money for travelling without incurring debt.

Research your destination

Without research, you won’t know the amount you require to travel. It’s worthwhile to dig up everything about your destination so that nothing will catch you by surprise. Ask friends and family who have travelled to your destination about the cost of accommodation, airfare and activities.

Open a dedicated travel bank account

One easy way to save for a getaway is to open a dedicated vacation savings account. You can set up automatic payments into the account and, with a little restraint, leave that money there until it’s time for your trip.

Look for other sources of income

You may need to do a side job outside your regular or everyday job to earn more money. This will help boost your travel savings.

Save daily

If you spend money to eat every day, there is really no excuse for not saving daily. So, try as much as possible to save every day. To pull this off, you just have to be mindful about your everyday purchases.

Have a budget

Besides saving money for your dream getaway, there are other responsibilities that will definitely come up.To meet with both, you will need a budget. So, prepare a budget, determine how much you want to save for your travel and do not forget to set spending boundaries.