ECOBA Rewards Exceptional Edo College Students

Some students of Edo College, Benin City, have been recognized and given awards by the Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA) for their exceptional performances in different subjects in the last academic session.

The award plaques and cash prizes were given to the deserving students at the graduation/ prize giving ceremony organized by the management of the school recently.

The prize giving ceremony, which was part of the activities to mark the end of 2016/2017 academic session, had in attendance many dignitaries including Arnaud Dornon, the French Cultural Attachee in Nigeria, Ambassador Vincent Okobi, who was the Chair of the occasion and the Head of Service, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Gladys Idahor represented by the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Reverend S.O Uwuangue.

The awards recipients include Erokpadamwen Andrew, who won Senator David Dafinone’s prize for Further Mathematics for SS3, the Godwin Ize-Iyamu prize for Mathematics for JSS 3 students went to Ajah Success Ifeanyi, the Senator David Dafinone Foundation prizes for Economics and Accounts in SS3 were clinched by Eguavoen Constance, the Edward Iyamu prize for Physics in SS3 was given to Igbinijesu Samuel, the SS3 prize for Fine Art donated by Michael Omo-Osagie went to Akhigbe Ofure, Air Vice Marshall Joe Ehigie’s prize for Drama was given to Enofe Eseosa, Osazenaye Osarenkhoe’s prize for Agricultural Science for SS3 was awarded to Uwadiae Erickson who also won the Madam Ofure Akpata’s prize for Biology, while the Omaha Endowment foundation prize for Geography went to Odoemenem Chinedu.

At the JSS3 level, Ambassador Vincent Okobi’s prize for Best student in French was given to Ehimhen Stevenson

Other award recipients were Igbinijesu Samuel who won the Overall Best Performing student award, Okeghemu E. Emmanuel, Best Performing Student in JSS3 and Igiehon Ekpenede who bagged the most hard-working student award.

In the staff category, Jeffery Igbinedion won the Best Administrator award, Ifueko Evbenage, Best English Teacher award while Mrs. Ighile Esther was awarded Most Resourceful Staff.

In his opening remark, the Chairman of the occasion who is also an old boy of the institution, Ambassador Vincent Okobi congratulated the graduating students for their success after many years of study in the school.

Delivering his speech, the principal of the school, Raphael Omorogbe congratulated all graduating students of the college saying that the boys have done well by upholding the true value of the college and for obeying the rules and regulations of the school.

Omorogbe appreciated all parents and staff for their support throughout the 2016/2017 academic session stressing that, the occasion wouldn’t have been possible without their moral and financial support.

While delivering his lecture, the Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Benin, Professor E.O. Iyamu commended the hard-work of the students and admonished them to stay away from any form of deviant behaviour that might put them and their parents to shame.

He encouraged the students to always have regard for constituted authorities and obey rules and regulations wherever they find themselves. He added that they should keep on the reading culture as they have already been equipped with tools to guide them towards excellence.

Also advising the students, the Head of Service, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Gladys Idahor represented by the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Reverend S.O Uwuangue advised the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school by keeping the ball rolling anywhere they find themselves.

Also speaking at the occasion, Commissioner for Education, Edo State, Christopher Adesotu represented by Mrs A.P Joel congratulated all students of the school, which according to her, is known for academic excellence and assured them of success.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of a welcome song by Heavenly Voices, cultural display by Edo College’s Cultural Club, special presentation by members of the press club of the graduating class.

The event also featured presentation of awards and prizes for excellence by ECOBA to outstanding students and staff, while awards for best French class and best French students was presented by the chairman of the occasion Ambassador Vincent Okobi.