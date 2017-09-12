16 Fun Facts About The Rapper, Iceberg Slim

We know there’s an air of mystery around him but the more you learn about Iceberg Slim, the more you’ll love him!

Born Olusegun Olowokere in New York City to Nigerian parents, he is a rapper, singer and recording artiste.

He let Peoples Post on to some amazing fun facts about him and we bet you didn’t know all of these about him.

Let’s dig in!

Motto or quote you live by?

Life comes but once. If you live it right, you won’t need to do it twice.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be?

I’d be an FBI agent, because before studying audio engineering, I studied Criminal Justice

Two things you’d love to have RIGHT NOW!

I’d love to have the number one record in the world, and I’d love to have a Grammy award

Dream car?

The new Bentley Bentayga

Favourite slang?

Itssssssss your boy!

Favourite holiday destination?

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Any embarrassing moments?

During a live performance some time ago, I was so overwhelmed with the crowd response that I forgot my lyrics. I ended up just dancing through the rest of the song.

Your role model?

My late mother

Favourite colour?

Gray

Favourite song or group?

Dansaki Re by Lara George

What’s the next big thing for you?

By the grace of God, I’ll get to show the world what I’m made of. More music and more videos.

Most interesting bit of gossip you’ve heard about yourself?

I heard that I was related to Jay-Z. Apparently we have the same head shape, nose and lips. Many people still question if I’m actually Nigerian, because of this.

Favourite movie of all time?

8 Mile

3 things you can’t do without?

My laptop, my phone, and junk food

Your celebrity crush?

Juliet Ibrahim

If you get stuck on an island what 3 things will you take along with you?

My Bible, my chapstick, and a bag of gummy bears