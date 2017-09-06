6 Smart Hacks for Shopping Like Local To Get Best Bargain

There are so many markets, bazaars and expansive malls for anyone who loves to shop at your destination. So, whether you’re looking to buy souvenirs or groceries, you can easily walk into any of the aforementioned places to make your purchases. This said, there are circumstances whereby you visit a market or departmental store and the attendant is quoting a completely different price for you because he/she has observed that you are a new in the town. You will definitely be unaware of this. Whatever, the case may be, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares tips on how to shop like a local to get the best bargain.

Shop with a local

The ultimate way to go when you find yourself in a new city or town is to shop with a local. Hence, rather than bargaining yourself, he/she will do the bargain on your behalf and get the best possible price for you.

Haggle for the price you want to pay

Never accept the initial price you are offered. You should always negotiate. If the seller goes high with the price, go extremely low with and eventually both of you will be able to meet somewhere in the middle.

Don’t buy on impulse

Buying something that you did not include in your purchase list may make it difficult to bargain. This is because your preference for what you are buying on impulse may make it impossible for you to negotiate. You simply accept whatever quoted price. At the same time, you should not show too much enthusiasm for anything you want, it will just make it harder to bring down the price.

Plan your shopping trip in the afternoon for the best bargains

The time of the day is important to save money on shopping. Most likely, the market will be filled out in the afternoon and as such you will have so many places to make your purchases. So do not go too early or too late.

Trust your instincts

This is something not to just consider while shopping, but generally while out there. You will likely encounter those trying to sweet talk you into buying a particular item. But, if you feel unsure or think it sounds too good to be true, it is advisable you abandon such an item.

Simply shop online

If you do not want to go through the stress of going to the market or mall, you can simply shop online. It is convenient because your groceries or items will be delivered at your doorstep.