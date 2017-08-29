Prophet Iginla Leads Worshippers To Pray For Buhari, Mugabe, Edgar Lungu

Popular Abuja Prophet and Shepherd in-charge of Champions Royal Assembly, Bro Joshua Iginla recently led his members to a powerful prayer session for the President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, his Zimbabwean counterpart, Robert Mugabe, using them as a point of contact to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and others.

Iginla, during the programme, mentioned that there was need to pray for the health and wellbeing of the country leaders as there is urgent need to do that.

According to the philanthropist, it is a practice of witchcraft to vote for a person as a leader only to pray for his death later on.

He said “praying for an elderly to die is an act of witchcraft.”

During the live service at his Abuja headquarters church, the man of God led thousands of faithful to pray for the Presidents of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Nigeria, asking God for sound health and preservation of their lives.

Furthermore, he stated that praying for the elderly ones to die is just like digging one’s grave. He claimed it was a divine directive from God to intercede on their behalf.

“Anyone who prays for an elder’s death is liable not to live long. Any citizen praying for the president’s death is indirectly saying he or she doesn’t want to become a President,” Iginla said.

With this, no doubt Prophet Joshua Iginla is one who is worthy of being called a selfless servant of God especially at a time where everyone has chosen to focus on their self alone.

He has portrayed the teachings of Christ on Intercession. It would be recalled that he championed the prophetic call to pray for President Buhari during his health saga earlier this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBzamE7TgcQ&feature=youtu.be