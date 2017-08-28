Heritage Bank Denies Involvement in N13b Fraud

Heritage Bank Plc has denied reports that its Managing Director, Ifie Sekibo, and other members of staff of the bank were involved in a fraud to the tune of N13 billion in connivance with officials of the Oyo State government.

In a statement issued on Sunday to refute the story published by Punch newspaper, Heritage Bank said the story was totally far from the truth.

It described the story “distasteful, unethical and unprofessional”, pointing out that it was planted to “tarnish the image of Mr Ifie Sekibo – MD/CEO and the bank.”

“The management will want to categorically and unequivocally state that neither the MD – Mr Ifie Sekibo, nor any member of the management staff of the bank is being investigated by the EFCC on a N13billion fraud,” Heritage Bank said in the statement.

“Contrary to the false report released by Sunday Punch Newspaper and other online news platforms, the EFCC had informed the bank of an account (not related to OYO state government as likewise verified by the Punch Newspaper via the State’s Finance Commissioner) being investigated by the agency. Over the last week, the bank has fully cooperated with EFCC by providing various documentations and also presented its staff in this regard,” it explained.

“Management finds it distasteful, unethical and unprofessional of these media houses to tarnish the image of Mr Ifie Sekibo – MD/CEO and the bank.

“We urge the general public to disregard the article in its entirety,” the bank said in the statement.