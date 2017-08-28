Airtel Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Nigerian Journalists

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has restated its commitment to deepen the practice of the journalism profession by creating platforms and opportunities that will empower journalists to become more adept and proficient at their jobs.

Speaking at the flag-off of the prestigious Airtel Journalism Clinic, a multi-media training designed to bridge the gap between traditional and digital journalism practice, Vice President/Director, Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Emeka Oparah, said Airtel will continue to support interventions that will help journalists drive positive societal change through balanced and robust reporting.

According to Oparah, the Airtel Journalism Clinic is part of the telco’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme to give back to the media – a key stakeholder in the society. “We strongly believe that the more our journalists are equipped, the better for our society,” said Oparah.

The Airtel Journalism Clinic, which is facilitated by Dan Mason, an internationally-acclaimed digital journalism trainer, will last six days in Lagos, three days in Kaduna and will focus on multimedia storytelling and data journalism.

Also speaking at the flag-off, Taiwo Obe, Founder/Director of The Journalism Clinic commended Airtel for supporting the initiative to empower journalists and bloggers in the country. He charged journalists to make good use of the opportunity to redefine storytelling.

“The world need converged journalist right now as communication landscape continues to change. This is why we appreciate the effort of Airtel Nigeria to sponsor journalists for this exclusive training”, he stated.

On the impact of the training, Dan Mason enjoined all participants to utilise whatever they have learnt to better their performances as professional journalists in terms of content development, digital tool utilization and in delivering news in a smarter way.

Airtel Nigeria in 2015 sponsored 100 journalists in the country for the #ChangeYourStory multimedia storytelling training, which was also organised by The Journalism Clinic and facilitated by Mason.

The training which kicked off on Monday, 21st August in Lagos will end on Saturday, 26th August and also hold in Kaduna from Monday, 28th August to Wednesday, 30th August, 2017.