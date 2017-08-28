6 Foods To Avoid As First-time Flyer

What you eat before you board a plane can make a huge difference on how you feel when you eventually arrive at your destination. This is important for a first-time flyer whose main concern is surviving his first time in an aeroplane. In order not to further ruin your experience, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares six foods you should avoid as a first-time flyer.

Fried/fast food

You may be tempted to eat fast food if you are hungry. However, know that taking fast food would make digestion difficult for your body. This may cause heartburn or stomach upset. So, try as much as possible to eat a balanced diet.

Alcohol

Alcohol is not a food but a beverage. Regardless, it is something that can seriously disrupt your flight experience. So, taking alcohol can lead to dehydration. Beware!

Carbonated beverages

Carbonated beverages, like soda and beer, can cause bloating. You will be very uncomfortable during your flight because your stomach will expand when the air pressure changes.

Coffee

Airplanes are already drying to your body. So, when you combine this with the dehydrating features in caffeine, you can easily develop a headache or become nauseous.

Beans

You already know by now that beans cause gas. You will keep releasing gas during your flight if you eat beans and it can be very embarrassing. By the way, it is seriously bad luck for whoever is sitting next to you.

Red meat

When you visit a restaurant to eat before a flight, you should not eat red meat as much as possible. You may find it difficult digesting red meat. Fish is a perfect substitute.