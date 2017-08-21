Six Festival Hacks To Spice up Your Experience

There is no doubt that Nigeria has a rich list of festivals which cut across the country. In the North, we have the Durbar festival, in the East, we have the New Yam festival and in the West, we have the Osun-Osogbo festival. Some festivals like the Durbar festival, the Osun-osogbo festival, and the Ojude-Oba Festival will be held in the next two months.

So, if you are attending any of the festivals, you should be getting prepared. This said, attending any festival can be very stressful and hectic.

Hence, there is no doubt that you may need some festival tips to make your life easier. As such, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, urges you not to leave home without these 6 essential festival tips to make your festival experience even more awesome.

Ensure you park smart

Try as much as possible to arrive the venue of the festival early so that you can find a suitable place to park your car. If not, you will park your car at a spot that is quite remote. And if you urgently need to get something in the car, you have to walk several kilometers. This can be stressful. So, park smart and bring a trolley where you can pack all the things you need for your festival at once.

Take enough cash

Food and drink vendor prices may be higher than you expect. As such, opportunities for withdrawing cash may be nonexistent once you are on site. If you do not want to be stranded take enough cash.

Maximise your phone battery

Ration your smartphone’s battery usage by disabling functions like WiFi and Bluetooth, closing unnecessary background apps and dimming screen brightness to a minimum. For pictures, you can take as many pictures as you want. But you should post them later when you get a place to charge your phone. This will help save battery in case you need to call anyone.

Freeze your drinks

Freeze all the cans of drinks you are bringing. When you arrive, store them under your groundsheet to keep them cool.

Leave kids at home

Festivals are always rowdy and if you do not keep an eye on your kids, you might have a case of missing kids. So, it is advisable you just leave them at home and get someone to watch over them.

Take extra clothing

If you are there for more than 2 or 3 days, take enough clothes. This means if the weather is awful, or you get doused in a beverage, you have something clean and dry to change into. You should pack them inside a dry bag, so no matter how serious the weather might be, you will have dry clothes.