Bisola, Jeff Akoh Team Up In ‘Water & Fire’

Temple Music artistes, Big Brother Naija Runners-Up, Bisola Aiyeola and ex-Project Fame West African winner, Jeff Akoh, have teamed up to deliver a new hot single entitled ‘Water & Fire.’

The talent of the two amazing artistes is matched by the production skills of fellow label mate, award-winning producer, Tee-Y Mix on the smooth dancehall tune.

‘Water & Fire’ is a teaser to Jeff Akoh’s highly anticipated album entitled ‘Lokoja’ which will be released worldwide on October 27. Bisola is also scheduled to release her body of work in the first quarter of 2018.

The song is officially the first offering from newly established Temple Music (TMPL), a sister firm of leading creative talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).

In collaboration with Roc Nation, Temple Music is coordinating with Temple East Africa and Temple South Africa (Touch HD) to release ‘Water & Fire.’ The hot new tune is now on all digital platforms including Music Plus, Boomplay, Tidal, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer and Amazon.