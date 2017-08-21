7 Habits That Will Increase The Longevity of Your Smartphone Battery

All batteries have an expiry date. Same is true for smartphones’ batteries. However, the way you use your smartphone also goes a long way in deciding the longevity of your device’s battery. As such, there are few phone charging habits you can implement in your daily life that can increase the lifespan of your battery. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares tips on how to charge your smartphone and make its battery last longer.

Fast chargers are not always the best option

Using a fast charger might not be the best thing for your battery’s health. This process involves a higher voltage to be sent to the phone’s battery, which results in a rapid rise in temperature. Your phone may even explode as a result of this.

Charge your phone with its own charger

Always charge your phone with its own charger. Unlike laptops, smartphones use a universal charging interface. However, if the charger you use does not match the original, it will affect battery performance.

Remove protective case while charging

You might have noticed while your phone is charging, it becomes slightly warm. So, make sure to remove the phone’s protective case while charging. This can act as a barrier and slow down the heat.

Don’t use cheap chargers from unknown manufacturer

Avoid cheap chargers from unknown manufacturers. They do not include any safety advice to protect against overcharging. Know that adapter failure could permanently damage both your battery and phone.

Never leave your phone to charge overnight

There are many people who leave their phone plugged in overnight for charging. You just need to stop this habit. Charging overnight affects battery longevity, and it also makes your smartphone overheat.

Always charge up to 80 per cent

Eighty per cent charge is enough for a day, and it is good for your overall battery lifespan. Crossing the 80% mark can make your battery to overheat, thereby affecting the battery’s life.

Avoid charging the phone repeatedly

Smartphones should not be charged repeatedly. The rule of thumb should be not to charge until the phone’s battery is up to 20 percent.