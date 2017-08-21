5 Unpacking Tricks That Will Keep Your Hotel Room Organised

When you arrive at your destination, you may be too tired to unpack. You just want to freshen up and sleep. Meanwhile, your luggage and souvenirs are just laying around waiting to be unpacked. This will simply make your hotel room appear dishevelled and disorganised. If you do not want this to be the case, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares unpacking tips that will keep your hotel room clean and tidy.

Unpack immediately

You should unpack immediately you arrive your hotel room. You do not need to procrastinate or leave it for later. This said, if you have kids, you can train them to be responsible for their own things, but with younger ones, you may have to direct them or do it yourself.

Use packing cubes

These fabric zip-up containers often come in sets, and fit easily into your luggage and will help you stay organised once arrive at your hotel room. You can keep similar items in the packing cubes and clearly label them.

Organise outfits into bags

Pack a different outfit for every day, and put each in its own bag. You can even label them if you want to plan for days of the week. It’s easy because you can literally just take the bags out of the suitcase. This is important if you made reservations for several days.

Bring trash bags

Those hotel trash bins are too small for all of the garbage that usually accumulates if you are travelling with children. So bring one or two trash bags that can contain the overflow.

Use a toiletry bag

Everyone wants to travel light, but the last thing you want is rummage through your makeup and skin creams searching for your bathing soap, shampoo, sponge and other toiletries. So, get a toiletry bag to keep your toiletries. It will be much easier to locate.