Iwo Monarch Holds Special Prayer Session For Buhari, Aregbesola

Paramount ruler of Iwo kingdom in Osun State, Oba (Dr) AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi Ilufemiloye, Telu 1 has charged Nigerians to a special prayer session for President Muhammadu Buhari Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State.

The Oluwo of Iwo said the prayer session has become imperative at this time in Nigeria to foster quick recovery of the President, and plead God’s guidance in the governance of both Nigeria and the State of Osun.

The special prayer session, which is also targeted at other national leaders and traditional rulers, has been scheduled to hold at the Palace of the Oluwo, on Thursday, August 24, 2017 by 10am.

The king, while also inviting the general public, disclosed that buses have been made available at different parts of Osun to convey interested individuals to the Palace for prayer.